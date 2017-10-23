Police: Suspect bites off deputy’s finger tip

KOIN Staff Published:
Erik Rodriguez-Reyes. (WCSO)

ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County officials say a deputy’s finger tip was bitten off by a man early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the Belleau Woods Apartments at 14960 SW Tracy Ann Court in Aloha just before 3 a.m. to reports that a man was assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. When they arrived, several uncooperative family members tried to push deputies out.

As deputies were trying to detain the suspect, Erik Rodriguez-Reyes, 24, he spit at them and bit two of them.

One deputy had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The other was transported to the hospital because the tip of his left hand index finger had been bitten off. The deputy is left handed.

Francisco Rodriguez-Estrada, 42, Rodriguez-Reyes’ father, was also arrested. He is charged with Harassment (3 counts), Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

Rodriguez-Reyes is charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer (2 counts), Coercion, Kidnapping in the Second Degree, Aggravated Harassment (5 counts), Resisting Arrest, and Harassment.

