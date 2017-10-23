Police trying to identify child’s body found along Texas beach

By Published:

HOUSTON, TX (KPRC) A sketch was released Sunday of a 3-to-5-year-old boy who was found on a beach in Texas on Friday.

A person spotted the child at about 5:35 p.m. while walking on a beach in Galveston, Texas, authorities said.

Police said there are no recent missing children cases in Galveston and no one has come forward to report a missing child in the surrounding area. The medical examiner has not released a cause of death.

“We are throwing every resource we possibly can at assuring we identify this child,” Capt. Joshua Schirard with the Galveston police said.

Police describe the child as 3 feet tall with a slender build, black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said they were looking into a missing person’s case in Hawkins County, Tennessee, involving a boy whose picture is similar to the composite sketch of the boy found dead in Galveston.

Officials said this is an extremely unusual case and the circumstances surrounding the child’s death grows more suspicious during the investigation.

