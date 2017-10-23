‘They could’ve killed him’: Columbus mom says son was beaten for his new Nike Air Jordans

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus mother says her teenage son was robbed and beaten unconscious, all because of his shoes.

“It’s infuriating,” said Erika Winter. “They could’ve killed him.”

Winter said her 13-year-old son, Aiden, was walking with his sister and a friend, along Broad Street near Harris Avenue. That’s when she said a group of ten boys approached them and asked Aiden about his new Nike Air Jordan Son of Mars shoes.

Shortly thereafter, Winter told NBC4 that one of boys punched her son, and the others joined to beat him as well.

“They all punched and kicked him until he was unconscious, and then they kept punching and kicking him until someone called the police and they stole his shoes and ran,” explained Winter.

Aiden was rushed to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he is recovering. Columbus police took a report and continue to investigate the incident.

Winter said she wants all of the young men who attacked Aiden to be held responsible.

“It’s reprehensible to beat a child into unconsciousness, and then beat him over tennis shoes,” she said. “I think the important thing is making sure these kids don’t do this to anybody else.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s