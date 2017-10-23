COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus mother says her teenage son was robbed and beaten unconscious, all because of his shoes.

“It’s infuriating,” said Erika Winter. “They could’ve killed him.”

Winter said her 13-year-old son, Aiden, was walking with his sister and a friend, along Broad Street near Harris Avenue. That’s when she said a group of ten boys approached them and asked Aiden about his new Nike Air Jordan Son of Mars shoes.

Shortly thereafter, Winter told NBC4 that one of boys punched her son, and the others joined to beat him as well.

“They all punched and kicked him until he was unconscious, and then they kept punching and kicking him until someone called the police and they stole his shoes and ran,” explained Winter.

Aiden was rushed to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he is recovering. Columbus police took a report and continue to investigate the incident.

Winter said she wants all of the young men who attacked Aiden to be held responsible.

“It’s reprehensible to beat a child into unconsciousness, and then beat him over tennis shoes,” she said. “I think the important thing is making sure these kids don’t do this to anybody else.”