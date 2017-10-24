10 best haunted attractions in Central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Halloween is only a week away, and there’s no better way to get in the spirit than by visiting some super-spooky haunted attractions.

Whether you prefer to hunt zombies, be chased by chainsaw-wielding villains or come face to face with the most terrifying monsters in a cursed forest, these attractions will leave you, well, haunted.

Haunted Hoorah

The Haunted Hoorah is an overwhelming favorite of NBC4 viewers. The horror begins on a military bus transporting patrons to a haunted doctor’s residence where each visitor comes face to face with the doctor, who will determine whether you’ve got the stuff to be part of his super soldier creation program. If you manage to escape, you’ll be taken to the second location, where you’ll face your greatest fears. This season may be the last year for the Haunted Hoorah, so make sure you join the mission now!

Haunted Hoochie

Although it’s a little pricier than other area attractions, the Haunted Hoochie at Dead Acres is definitely worth the money. Billed as the darkest show on earth, the gruesome scenes are definitely not for the young or the faint of heart. Every year, the show ups the ante with something new, making it bigger and better than the year before.

ScarAtorium

The ScareAtorium has been named one of the top haunted attractions year after year. Patrons say the performers are outstanding and the makeup, costuming and sets are some of the most elaborate around. Plus, the ScareAtorium now offers escape rooms for a little extra on top of the regular ticket price. Pro tip: This attraction is not recommended for anyone under the age of 12.

Escape from Blood Prison at the Ohio State Reformatory

How does exploring one of the most famous prisons in the country at night with monsters waiting around every corner sound to you? Every year, the prison experience at the old Ohio State Reformatory delivers one of the most heart-pounding hauntings around. This year, the worst inmates all over the country have escaped. After several murder sprees and terrifying clown sightings, they have taken over in Mansfield, claiming the prison for their own.

Haunted Orchard

Investigate the paranormal activities visitors have reported at Brookside Fruit Farm. You’ll go on a one-mile unguided hike through the woods, but be careful — rumor has it that the dead have risen and the forest is filled with evil creatures. Ohiohauntedhouses.com rates the Haunted Orchard as “Very Scary.”

Carnage Haunted House

Looking for bone-chilling scares in Columbus? Visit Columbus’ newest attraction, Carnage Haunted House. There’s 22 highly detailed rooms guaranteed to scare the daylights out of you. Carnage also features food trucks, horror movies and a live DJ on select nights. Ohiohauntedhouses.com rates Carnage Haunted House as “Scary.” The haunt is appropriate for those ages 12 and up.

House of Pain

The House of Pain is a little off the beaten path, but it’s one of Fayette County’s best-kept secrets when it comes to haunted attractions. Haunt-goers say it’s just as good as the Haunted Hoochie, and even performers at other attractions rave about how scary it is. Ohiohauntedhouses.com says the scare factor for House of Pain is “Very Scary.”

The Haunted Farm

Get in the Halloween spirit with three attractions for the price of one! Visit the Haunted Barn, find your way out of the corn maze and take a trip on the haunted hayride. Maybe you’ll even discover the exact horrors that befell the Watson family all the way back in the early 1800s. Ohiohauntedhouses.com says the Haunted Farm is “Very Scary,” but if you have little ones, tell your guide upon arrival and the scare level can be adjusted accordingly.

ZombiePark

Prefer to fight back when the monsters are after you? Check out ZombiePark! Grab your paintball gun and slay as many of the walkers as you can with attractions like the Zombie Target Range Test Facility, the Maze at Terminus, Zombie Containment Area 52 and the Zombie Hunting Vehicle.

Wicked Forest

The Hocking Hills area features one of the scariest hikes in Central Ohio. Rumor has it, the poor souls who have been cursed have been banished to live among the evil inside the Wicked Forest. To escape the curse, you must conquer a half-mile trail through the Wicked Forest, but be careful: something evil is waiting for you. (This haunted hike is not reccommended for children under the age of 13.)