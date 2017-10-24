Clerk punches armed robber who said ‘We can do this the easy way or the hard way’

CINCINNATI, OH (WLWT) — Police said a man who walked into a Forest Park gas station to rob it walked out in handcuffs – and only a black eye to show for his trouble.

Andre Young, 52, pulled a box cutter on a clerk at a Speedway gas station on Northland Boulevard in Forest Park Monday, police said.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” he said, according to the clerk.

The clerk punched Young and called police, who arrested him at the gas station, according to court records.

Young is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault. He’s in the Hamilton County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.