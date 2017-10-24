Columbus police searching for endangered runaway 12-year-old

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are searching for 12-year-old Elijah J. West after he ran away during an argument with his father.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:25am, Tuesday, Elijah was arguing with his father on the way to school, when he got upset and jumped out of the vehicle on Frank Road near Hendrix Drive.

Elijah ran from his father, and was spotted by police a short time later on Greenleaf Drive off of Brown Road, but he ran from officers.

Elijah is described as a white male, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, with the word “ARMY” on the front, black shorts and no shoes on.

Anyone with information on Elijah can call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.