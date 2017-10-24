‘Couldn’t get elected dog catcher’: Pres. Trump goes after Sen. Corker in Twitter rant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/WCMH) — President Donald Trump is accusing Sen. Bob Corker of fighting him on tax cuts, hours before he joins Corker and other Senate Republicans at their weekly Capitol luncheon.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that Corker decided to retire after Trump refused to endorse him “and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!”

…Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

The Associated Press has reported that Trump had urged Corker to run during a private meeting in September. Corker’s chief of staff also said Trump called and asked Corker to reconsider his decision to retire.

Trump also says in the tweet that Corker helped “give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee.”

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Corker said on NBC’s “Today” Tuesday, before Trump tweeted, that Trump shouldn’t interfere with the work of lawmakers writing tax-cut legislation.

Corker took to his own Twitter account to respond, saying “same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff.”

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

Corker, the Senate Foreign Relations chair, has previously dubbed the White House an “adult day care center” and charged that Trump could be setting the nation on a path to World War III. Trump has called Corker “Liddle’ Bob Corker.”