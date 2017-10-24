Estranged Wife of ‘Hot Felon’ Goes on First Date After Getting Her Heart Broken

Inside Edition Published:

The estranged wife of “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks has been on her first date since getting her heart broken.

Only Inside Edition was there as Melissa Meeks flew to London to meet her love interest, Olympic hopeful and professional sprinter Theo Campbell.

It comes nearly four months after Jeremy Meeks was seen getting close to Chloe Green, the daughter of a British retail billionaire, aboard a yacht.

After the images emerged, Melissa Meeks, who had stood by her husband even when he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, said she would divorce the father of her youngest child.

Tune in to Inside Edition Wednesday to see how her date with Campbell went.

For local listings, check here.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s