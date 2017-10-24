Estranged Wife of ‘Hot Felon’ Goes on First Date After Getting Her Heart Broken

The estranged wife of “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks has been on her first date since getting her heart broken.

Only Inside Edition was there as Melissa Meeks flew to London to meet her love interest, Olympic hopeful and professional sprinter Theo Campbell.

It comes nearly four months after Jeremy Meeks was seen getting close to Chloe Green, the daughter of a British retail billionaire, aboard a yacht.

After the images emerged, Melissa Meeks, who had stood by her husband even when he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, said she would divorce the father of her youngest child.

