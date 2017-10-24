Fake reporter tosses Russian flags at Trump in Capitol

WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) — A screaming protester lobbed several small Russian flags at President Donald Trump as he walked inside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

The incident took place as Trump and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell were walking down a Capitol chamber into a Senate Republican lunch.

A man standing with reporters, posing as a journalist, tossed the flags and screamed repeatedly “Trump is treason.”

The President didn’t appear to flinch during the incident.

Trump didn’t appear to be any immediate danger, but allowing the protester so close to the President in an area reserved for credentialed journalists appeared to be a security breach.

The White House and the Secret Service didn’t immediately respond to questions about the incident.