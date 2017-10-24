Gold Star family says Pres. Trump sent promised $25K

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina couple says President Donald Trump has sent a $25,000 check months after promising the gift during a June condolence call.

Two North Carolina television stations report that Christopher and Jesse Baldridge of Zebulon confirm receiving the check that Trump pledged after Army Sgt. Dillon Baldridge was killed in Afghanistan. Christopher Baldridge last week told The Washington Post the check hadn’t come since the phone call about his son.

WTVD reports the check was dated the same day the Post’s story appeared.

An accompanying letter on White House letterhead and bearing the president’s signature says he’s glad his “legal counsel has been able to finally approve this contribution” to Baldridge.

Jessie Baldridge says the couple plan to use the money to start foundation honoring Dillon’s legacy.