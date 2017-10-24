Kid Rock announces stop at Nationwide Arena for ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ tour

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kid Rock will be stopping in Columbus in February as part of his “Greatest Show on Earth” tour.

The tour starts January 19, in Nashvill, Tennessee, and will stop in Columbus February 17.

Tickets go on sale November 3, at 10am, through Livenation.com. That’s the same day Kid Rock’s new album “Southern Sugar” is set to be released.

Fan Club members will be able to purchase tickets beginning October 31 at 10am local, and fans who pre-order the album through KidRock.com will be eligible for a special pre-sale beginning on November 1 at 10am local.