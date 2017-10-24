Man pleads guilty after threat left with Ohio congressman

By Published:
Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers (Congress photo)

COLUMBUS (AP) — A man who left a voicemail message at an Ohio congressman’s office mentioning a June shooting at a baseball practice for members of Congress has pleaded guilty to threatening a federal official.

Prosecutors say 68-year-old Stanley Hoff entered the plea Tuesday to threatening to assault and murder a United States official.

Authorities say the voicemail left June 21 at the office of Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers mentioned the shooting at the baseball practice in Arlington, Virginia, that injured five people, including Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

A message was left with Hoff’s federal public offender seeking comment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Kelley has said authorities were forced to take the message seriously when it mentioned the baseball game.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s