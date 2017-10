COLUMBUS (WCMH) — No injuries were reported when a portion of a large tree crashed through a south Columbus home, Tuesday.

According to homeowner Jennifer Albert, her son and brother-in-law were inside the residence on Tecumseh Avenue, when they heard a loud noise.

When the two opened the front door, they found part of the tree in the yard had broken off and crashed through the porch and onto the roof of the house.

No one was injured by the falling tree.