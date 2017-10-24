Ohio man’s 911 call: ‘I think my wife is dead’

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WKYC) — “We’ve had people breaking into our (expletive) house, and now someone (expletive) killed her.”

A brief 911 call is offering new insight into a Strongsville crime.

The call begins with a man saying, “I think my wife is dead.”

The 911 caller declared his wife had stab wounds on her back.

It happened at a home on Blazing Star Drive around 9 p.m. Monday night.

WKYC has confirmed with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office that a 49-year-old woman was killed in the incident. She has been identified as Melinda Pleskovic, a 6th grade teacher in Strongsville.

Strongsville City Schools released the following statement:

We have been informed of an investigation being conducted by the Strongsville Police Department regarding an incident at the home of one of our 6th grade teachers. As this is an ongoing police investigation, we are unable to comment any further at this time. We will, however, have crisis counselors on hand for students to speak with as we are aware this is unsettling and has been publicized through the media.

Witnesses tell WKYC they heard a man screaming.

Investigators have been at the scene for hours, towing two vehicles away from the property.