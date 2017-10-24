One dead, one injured following shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and a second person hospitalized following a double shooting in northeast Columbus.

It happened just after 3:00pm on Cassidy Avenue near Alger Road.

Both victims at the scene were taken to Grant Hospital where one of them later died.

Police have not released any suspect information or motive at this time.

BREAKING: @ColumbusPolice confirm another shooting on Cassady & Alger Rd. Intersection is now blocked off pic.twitter.com/Y3PMPboqxD — Tyler Carter (@TylerCarterNews) October 24, 2017

