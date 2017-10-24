Police in northeast Ohio looking for ‘missing and endangered’ child

HOWLAND, OH (WKBN) – Police in Howland Township are looking for a child who they say was taken out of the township by the boy’s father.

Police say 7-year-old Aaryn Bickel was taken about 6 p.m. Monday during a domestic dispute on Kenyon Dr. S.E. and is believed to be with his father, 30-year-old James Bickel.

Bickel is driving a green Buick Park Avenue.

The boy was last seen wearing a Minions t-shirt, light gray and dark gray jacket, jeans and converse tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 675-2730.