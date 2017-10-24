Schools seek public input in superintendent search

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Administrators are asking the public what they want to see in the next superintendent of Columbus City Schools.

Tuesday night was the first of a series of public meetings held as the search to replace Dr. Dan Good, who’s retiring in December, begins.

Columbus mother Mia Prewitt attended the meeting at Northland High School. All her kids have attended Columbus City Schools and she works as a tutor coordinator for the district.

“I am truly invested in what’s next for Columbus City Schools,” she said. “As a parent, and as an educator in the district, it is vital that we continue the growth of Columbus City Schools.”

She said a lot is riding on who takes Dr. Good’s place next year.

“The superintendent is everything in this process,” Prewitt said. “The superintendent has to be a leader. The superintendent has to be passionate, has to be driven.”

“We are just setting the table for the community to help us make this decision,” said school board member Dominic Paretty. “This is something that is going to span not only for the next few years, but set the tone for the future.”

Alice Rathburn said the best choice would be a superintendent who really cares for children. She said Dr. Good sets the bar high, but districts don’t always make the right choice.

“I have worked with superintendents who cared a lot more about the money and the numbers than about the children,” she said.

Prewitt said the district is doing great things. She wants the next superintendent to keep the momentum going.

“It is vital that we continue the growth of Columbus City Schools and that we take it to the next level,” said Prewitt.

The school has also set up a website for those that cannot make it to the meetings, which continue Wednesday at Marion-Franklin High School and Walnut Ridge High School. To weigh in on what’s important to you in hiring the next superintendent, click here.