The cutest TBDBITL member you may ever see

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — Two-year-old Nolan Rowe is ready for the big time and his opportunity to be in TBDBITL.

In an amazingly cute video posted by his mother, Kate, Nolan has been marching for as long as he could walk.

His parents aren’t former band members, but he’s been studying the Ohio State University Marching Band for years.

Kate says Nolan’s love for the band is truly his own.

In the now viral video, Nolan, performs his version of Script Ohio to the song “Le Regiment” including the world famous dotting of the i.

Way to go Nolan! We can’t wait to see you performing with the real TBDBITL in about 16 years.