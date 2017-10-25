$500k bond set for man accused of double murder in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of killing two people at a Southeast Columbus apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon was arraigned Wednesday morning with his bond set at $500,000.

It happened just before 2:30pm, Tuesday, in an apartment at 4026 Alwood Lane.

Police say Jordan Aekins, 21, has no known prior criminal record. He’s charged with murdering 17-year-old Jojo Holloway and 31-year-old Brent Black. According to court documents, the three were at Black’s apartment on Tuesday when Aekins “suddenly began shooting.”

Melisa Mora, 30, was also shot inside the apartment but survived her injuries. Police say Mora is Holloway’s older sister.

Aekins attempted to flee the scene by foot but police found him hiding in a marsh near the apartment complex.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.