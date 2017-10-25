Better Call Jackson: Fending off solicitors after a car crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’ve ever had a car accident and filed a police report, you probably received offers from attorneys and car repair shops offering their services. This is a legal solicitation since you filed a police report, it is public record.

Anderson Lightfoot feels it is borderline misleading.

Just one day after his daughter was involved in an accident, he received a call about assessing the damage. The longer lightfoot was on the phone the easier it was for him to put two and two together.

“I’m trying to get things flowing and you’re getting bombarded from phone calls and people saying, ‘I can help you, lets do this’, and it turns out the person that I thought was from my insurance company wasn’t from my company at all,” said lightfoot.

This fine line approach also is frustrating to the insurance companies.

If you’re involved in an accident, here are simple suggestions to avoid any confusion.

Always ask who you are speaking with, make sure its someone from your insurance company before giving out information. Also ask for the insurance claim number. Your insurance company will always give you a claim number. Outside companies would not have access to this number and finally, keep in mind, it takes 1-3 days for insurance companies to get a copy of your police report because they have to go through a claim process. This is a process for all insurance companies. So if someone calls you the same day, saying they have your police report, chances are, it’s not your insurance company. Keep in mind, your police report is public record and that’s how other agencies can get it so fast.