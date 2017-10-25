Court rejects arguments from Ohio death row inmate who says he’s too sick for lethal injection

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected arguments attempting to stop the execution next month of a condemned Ohio inmate who says he’s too ill for lethal injection.

The 2-1 decision Wednesday by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes in the case of Alva Campbell, sentenced to death for a fatal carjacking in Columbus.

The 69-year-old Campbell argues he should be allowed to raise new objections to the state’s lethal injection process based on recent changes to how it’s carried out.

Campbell says he’s so ill that lethal injection would constitute cruel and unusual punishment.

His attorneys say his physical ailments are equivalent to mental incompetency, under which execution is prohibited.

His defense attorney says the ruling puts further limits on death row inmates’ ability to raise constitutional claims.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s