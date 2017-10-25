CPD releases video of man firing into nightclub crowd

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a man who fired into a crowd at a south Columbus nightclub.

It happened around 10:39pm on October 2 at the Grand Champion Lounge on South Champion Avenue.

According to police, three men pulled up to the bar and started to go in. One of the suspects recognized someone inside and went back to his car for a gun, police said.

The man started firing at the front of the building and kept shooting as he went inside. According to police, the man fired into the crowd several times, injuring two people.

Police are asking for help identifying any of the three men in the video. If you have information, you are asked to contact Detective Zimmer at 614-645-4192 or kzimmer@columbuspolice.org.