Columbus Crew owner now says 2018 season ticket holders will be offered refund

FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Columbus Crew fans cheer before a U.S. Open Cup soccer match against FC Cincinnati, in Cincinnati. The owner of the Crew SC says the team will move to Austin, Texas, unless a new stadium is built in Columbus. Precourt Sports Ventures, owner of the Major League Soccer club since 2013, said it "is exploring strategic options to ensure the long-term viability of the club." (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew’s ownership has reversed their position on 2018 season ticket holders being allowed a refund.

In a statement from Precourt Sports Ventures, owner and club CEO Anthony Precourt said 2018 season ticket members will be allowed to secure a refund from 2pm Thursday, Oct. 25 until 5pm Friday, Nov. 3.

