Columbus Crew owner now says 2018 season ticket holders will be offered refund

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew’s ownership has reversed their position on 2018 season ticket holders being allowed a refund.

In a statement from Precourt Sports Ventures, owner and club CEO Anthony Precourt said 2018 season ticket members will be allowed to secure a refund from 2pm Thursday, Oct. 25 until 5pm Friday, Nov. 3.

