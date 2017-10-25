Freeze warning in effect for Central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A freeze warning is in effect for most of central Ohio, so protect your plants and pets.

Gardener Rob Pilarski isn’t taking a chance on leaving his plants out in the cold tonight.

With a freeze warning advisory for parts of Ohio, he says his tropical plants, like the bird of paradise, is better off inside.

“They [tropical plants] are actually not even happy when it gets down to 40 degrees so we have been bringing them in the last few nights. we heard about the frost warning tonight so these had to come in for sure,” says Pilarski.

Some of his other plants he puts in a makeshift greenhouse in the basement.

“What we did downstairs was make a plastic sheeting greenhouse where the humidity stays up and put them under grow lights and they do pretty well downstairs through the winter,” he says.

If you can’t bring your plants inside, covering them with a sheet or burlap can save from the frost and potentially dying.

“Some of the things that are in bloom and full leaf are going to suffer because it’s just too cold it’s going to freeze the cells in the plant,” said Bill Dawson, President of the Franklin County Conservatory.

You also don’t want to forget about your furry friends. Like people, cats and dogs can get frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside. If you suspect your pet has hypothermia or frostbite, consult your veterinarian immediately.