Global wine production expected to reach 50-year low

(CNN) – An international group of wine producers says global wine production is expected to fall to its lowest level in more than half a century.

It’s all thanks to the weather.

The International Organization of Vine and Wine says they expect an eight-percent decrease in wine production worldwide next year.

The group’s report, released Tuesday, said grape vines in key wine-producing regions in Italy, France and Spain have been hurt by extreme heat and extreme cold.

The group says 2017 is on track to experience the worst global harvest since 1961.

The forecast is especially bad for lovers of Chianti and Prosecco. Those wines are produced in Italy. Italian wine output is expected to drop by 23%.