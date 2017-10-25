Granville votes to keep ‘Christmas’ in title of annual candlelight walk

GRANVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Granville Area Chamber of Commerce has voted to keep the world Christmas in an annual event.

The Chamber voted to officially call the event the “Granville Christmas Candlelight Walking Tour” on Tuesday.

Recently, many residents and business owners noticed The Granville Area Chamber of Commerce changed the name of the event to the “Granville Candlelight Walking Tour,” omitting the use of “Christmas.”

Earlier this month, chamber leaders wrote on Facebook that the name change was made last November.