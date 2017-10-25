Mall ‘shooting lounge’ raises eyebrows

GUILDERLAND, NY (WNYT) The new take on an old arcade game is now open at Crossgates Mall in Guilderland, New York. It is billed as a “virtual shooting lounge” with realistic replica firearms and 14 huge video screens.

The “Modern Round Virtual Shooting Lounge” is the latest attraction at the Lucky Strike Social entertainment complex.

Not everyone is happy with the new attraction. It’s opening comes just one year after a real shooting inside the mall sent shoppers running for cover. Fortunately, no one was hurt in that incident.

A spokesperson from New Yorkers Against Gun Violence issued a statement reading “I think we need to think long and hard about what we’re doing as a society.”

The games manufacturer points out that the “weapons” used are simply laser-based game controllers noting “there’s nothing dangerous about using it.”

“The fact that we’re using replica firearms, that we’re in a controlled environment and we’re offering a fun, safe and casual play,” said Jim Bennington, National Games & Redemption Manager. “They’re completely inert, they cannot be upscaled into a real weapon. These are, in essence, just controllers. They’re input devices for the games.”

