New Lexington classmates with Down syndrome named homecoming king and queen

NEW LEXINGTON, OH (WCMH) — For students at New Lexington High School, voting for homecoming queen and queen was an easy decision as the school picked two of their close friends Jamie Shuster and Ryan Dobbins.

The two students have Down syndrome and stand out among their class. They are known for their big smiles and spreading happiness around the school.

NBC4’s Elyse Chengery spent the day at New Lexington High School getting to meet the two and share their big homecoming dance story. The king and queen say they had the time of their lives.

Senior Luke Shively thought to go to Twitter to push the message.

“You know, it would be really cool if we voted Shuster and Dobbins for homecoming king and queen because they are so influential to our school and everybody loves them,” he said in a Tweet.

Shively sent out the tweet to vote for the two for homecoming court saying, “I tweeted it out there and it just went off and everybody retweeted it and liked it.”

Students were thrilled to show the new homecoming king and queen their support, even forming a circle around them for their first dance.

“My favorite part about the dance was the slow dance,” Dobbins said.

“Are you a good slow dancer?” asked NBC4’s Chengery.

“Oh yeah,” Dobbins said.

Dobbins is not shy on the dance floor, and talks more about his homecoming queen.

“Jamie likes to eat with me, you like chicken nuggets and fries. I like this crown or tiara. We’re best friends.”

“They make the perfect pair for each other,” Shively added.

Both Shuster and Dobbins love wearing their crowns. Dobbins loves to dance and tells us he wears his crown while he learns new dance moves.