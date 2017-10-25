AUSTIN (KXAN) — A newborn girl was found in a dumpster in north Austin Wednesday morning, and now police are trying to piece together what happened.

The dumpster was located at the Mira Vista Apartment located at 9601 Middle Fiskville Rd. Austin police say they responded to a check welfare call around 6:55 a.m. after a passerby spotted the infant. A witness who saw the baby tells KXAN the baby still had her umbilical cord attached.

The woman who lives in the complex says she was getting ready to take her daughter to school when she saw a man hovering over the dumpster. When she approached the man, he asked her for the name of the apartment complex and he proceeded to tell her that there was a baby in the dumpster.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported the baby to Dell Children’s Medical Center in critical condition.

The APD Child Abuse Unit is investigating. Officials could be seen photographing the dumpster and the area around it is cordoned off.

