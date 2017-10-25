Ohio House approves bill changing concealed-carry gun notice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio House has approved a bill that would cut the penalties for concealed-carry permit holders who don’t tell police they have a weapon when they’re detained by authorities.

The proposal passed by the Republican-controlled chamber Tuesday would reduce the penalty for not alerting police about the guns from a misdemeanor that carries up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine to a $25 fine.

The bill goes next to the Senate.

Gun rights groups are hoping lawmakers do away with the penalties entirely, while police groups oppose the change.

Jay McDonald, president of the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, says officers should know whether a person they are approaching is armed.

