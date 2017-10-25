Ross Co. deputies: Man leaves 2-liter bottle stuffed with 250 sparklers in repossessed vehicle

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Ross County deputies say a man left a 2-liter bottle filled with nearly 250 sparklers in a vehicle that was being repossessed.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11am, Tuesday, a tow truck driver stated that he had just repossessed a Dodge truck in the 10000 block of Charleston Pike that appeared to have a homemade firework in the seat.

Deputies investigated the device and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

Deputies say the item was a 2-liter bottle filled with approximately 250 sparklers taped together.

The owner of the vehicle, Caleb Leasure, 21, was arrested and charged inducing panic.

Deputies continue to investigate but say more charges are expected.