Special needs student sexually assaulted at Ohio high school

WTRF Published:

RAYLAND, OH (WTRF) — Police reported a Jefferson County special needs student has been sexually assaulted at school.

According to Officials said, the alleged incident happened last week, when an 18-year-old at Buckeye Local High School lured a special needs student into a school locker room and sexually assaulted her.

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla tells us the 16-year-old victim immediately went to her best friend after it happened, who in turn encouraged her to tell school officials.

Officials say the 18-year-old male is currently in custody.

He is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Fred Abdalla, said, “Thank God she went to her best friend. If she would have kept it to herself, we may have never known about it, but she had the courage to go and tell someone. That;s what they’re supposed to do.”

Sheriff Abdalla also said they’re still investigating and preparing for court, but he believes Buckeye Local officials have been fantastic in working with police.

