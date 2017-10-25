Two firefighters injured in Gahanna apartment fire

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — Two firefighters sustained minor injuries after a fire at an apartment complex in Gahanna.

According to the firefighters, eight people were able to escape after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Shephard Street, in Gahanna.

Two firefighters were injured, with one of them falling through a hole in the floor, while fighting the fire. Both were treated on scene.

Red Cross has been called to the apartment complex to work with the tenants affected by the fire.

No word on what caused the fire has been released.