Two firefighters injured in Gahanna apartment fire

By Published:

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — Two firefighters sustained minor injuries after a fire at an apartment complex in Gahanna.

According to the firefighters, eight people were able to escape after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Shephard Street, in Gahanna.

Two firefighters were injured, with one of them falling through a hole in the floor, while fighting the fire. Both were treated on scene.

Red Cross has been called to the apartment complex to work with the tenants affected by the fire.

No word on what caused the fire has been released.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s