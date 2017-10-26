Apple hours away from iPhone X pre-orders

By and Published:
CUPERTINO, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller introduces the new iPhone X during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. Apple is holding their first special event at the new Apple Park campus where they are expected to unveil a new iPhone. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) – Apple officially begins taking orders on the iPhone X Friday morning.

Ordering begins at 3am eastern and midnight pacific Friday morning. You’ll need to act fast if you want to get one when they start shipping on November 3.

Here’s where you can order:

The iPhone X starts at $999 for the 64gb model and $1,149 for the 256gb model.

Expect many carriers to offer discounts and deals on the phone, if you have an eligible phone to trade in.

PHOTOS: Apple’s $999 iPhone X

WHAT A THOUSAND BUCKS WILL BUY

Apple is releasing a super-premium iPhone with a super-premium price tag, starting at $999.

While Apple is continuing to update its existing, cheaper models, the new iPhone X — pronounced like the number 10 — will have a screen with higher resolution and “OLED” technology for richer colors.

It will also lose a distinct home button to make more room for the 5.8-inch display, which is slightly more than the Plus model’s 5.5 inches. The features are similar to what Samsung offers.

The new design will enable new ways to interact with the phone. Instead of pressing the button to get the home page, you swipe up instead.

Apple is also offering the ability to unlock the phone with facial recognition rather than a fingerprint or passcode. Though some Android phones offer this, Apple is adding sensors to improve performance and says it worked with mask designers during testing to improve security. An executive initially failed to unlock the phone this way in a demo Tuesday, though.

The new phone, which is coming Nov. 3, will also permit animated emojis that mirror your facial movements and promises two more hours of battery life than what’s in the current iPhone 7.

Such an iPhone has been widely anticipated for the iPhone’s 10th anniversary and comes just weeks after Samsung unveils its own super-premium phone, the $930-and-up Galaxy Note 8.

