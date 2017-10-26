Blind triplets earn Eagle Scout rank

ALEXANDRIA, VA (NBC News) — Triplets in Virginia didn’t take any shortcuts on their way to earning the Boy Scouts highest honor.

They did it all… whitewater rafting, ziplining, archery, knot-tying, learning first-aid skills, and more without being able to see.

The boy scouts said the 18-year-old triplets weren’t allowed any shortcuts, and they earned the ranking under the same conditions as their peers.

The teens say the chance to be scouts has changed their lives.

They celebrated their achievement with their adoptive father, Ollie Cantos, who is also blind.

“A person who shows courage in a time of fear can do anything,” said Nick Cantos.

Leo, Nick, and Steven said their favorite part of the accomplishment was their community service project because it allowed them to help those less fortunate.