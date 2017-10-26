Blind triplets earn Eagle Scout rank

By Published:

ALEXANDRIA, VA (NBC News) — Triplets in Virginia didn’t take any shortcuts on their way to earning the Boy Scouts highest honor.

They did it all… whitewater rafting, ziplining, archery, knot-tying, learning first-aid skills, and more without being able to see.

The boy scouts said the 18-year-old triplets weren’t allowed any shortcuts, and they earned the ranking under the same conditions as their peers.

The teens say the chance to be scouts has changed their lives.

They celebrated their achievement with their adoptive father, Ollie Cantos, who is also blind.

“A person who shows courage in a time of fear can do anything,” said Nick Cantos.

Leo, Nick, and Steven said their favorite part of the accomplishment was their community service project because it allowed them to help those less fortunate.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s