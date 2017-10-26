Colder temps peak leaf colors statewide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – We had our first freeze area wide last night and temperatures have for sure taken a turn to the cooler side.  Also we are getting later into the season when most if not all parks should be at “peak” or beyond and that is not the case yet.

Right now as it stands, we have one state park that is reporting “fading” conditions, two that are still near peak, and the rest are at peak.

Below is a maps of the normal colors here in the state… notice that for late October only the southern part of the state should be at peak.

 

If you can brave the chilly temperatures this upcoming weekend, this might be your last time to see the peak colors in parts of the state:

In the north we should see most parks past peak and fading within a week.

In the central part of the state, the same will be true.  Many trees are already seeing leaves falling off the trees.

If you can get out the peak conditions at some parks are entering their 2nd and most likely week at peak.

In the south, many parks are seeing peak conditions for the 1st week of the season.  You might be able to see peak colors for next 7-10 days.

Finally, one of the best parks to see colors late season in the state is near peak right now, and might be at peak for the good part of the 1st week of the month of November.

 

Weather is going to make color changes and leaf falls accelerate greatly this next week.

We have a warm and breezy day in store for Friday, which should knock a few leaves off the trees.  Then with another stronger cold front to arrive Friday night, breezy and cold conditions will prevail into the weekend.

We will see rain showers into Saturday, and possibly a few flakes too!  Freezes will be possible in spots on Saturday night, but Sunday night we could see a lot more freezing temperatures.

Things never really get going too much next week, so I do anticipate many more locations reporting “fading” conditions next week.

 

If you do brave the chill and have a great picture to share, email me… dmazza@wcmh.com

 

If you have any questions about color changes, or any weather questions, please email me too!

-Dave

