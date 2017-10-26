Free Sushi Day at P.F. Changs on Oct. 26

TAMPA, FL. (WFLA) — Attention sushi lovers, P.F. Chang’s restaurant will be giving away free sushi today!

The restaurant chain will be offering free Spicy Tuna or a California Roll to customers on Thursday, October 26, 2017.

No purchase is necessary.

The offer is good for dine-in customers only, one roll per customer.

P.F. Changs began its Free Sushi Day in 2016, hand-rolling over 98,600 California and Spicy Tuna rolls to guests at 212 P.F. Chang’s restaurants, according to the restaurant’s website.

Free Sushi Day was so popular, the restaurant chain is doing it again this year.

Check to see if your location is offering the deal. Find location information by visiting the P.F. Chang website.