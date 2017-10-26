Kellogg redesigns Corn Pops boxes after ‘racist’ art

By Published:
Hold for Business Photo: This is a box of Kellogg's Corn Pops in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., Friday, June 25, 2010. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.

The box shows cartoon Corn Pops hanging out in a retail mall. Author Saladin Ahmed complained on Twitter that the cereal box is “teaching kids racism” because the only brown Corn Pop depicted is working as a janitor scrubbing the floor.

Within hours of Ahmed’s tweet Tuesday, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based maker of cereals and Pop Tarts said the artwork had been updated and will reach stores soon.

Kellogg apologized and said it’s committed to diversity and didn’t intend to offend anyone.

USA Today reported about the Corn Pops complaint earlier.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s