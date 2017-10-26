Latest price tag due out in Ohio Issue 2 ballot war over drug prices

COLUMBUS (AP) — The latest spending figures are set to be released in the expensive ballot war over drug prices in Ohio.

Campaign estimates are that $40 million has been spent on advertising so far. That amount is expected to rise as the Nov. 7 election approaches.

At issue is a hotly contested citizen-initiated statute seeking to bar state agencies from buying drugs at prices higher than what’s paid by the Department of Veterans Affairs, which receives deep discounts. The Ohio Drug Price Relief Act is labeled Issue 2.

The proposal is championed by the California-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation. Opposition is primarily funded by the drug industry.

Campaign finance reports due Thursday also will show campaign spending on Issue 1, a proposed constitutional amendment guaranteeing certain rights for crime victims and their families.

