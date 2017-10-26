Man dead after vehicle found in Hilliard pond

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Hilliard police are investigating after a man was pronounced dead when his vehicle was found submerged in a pond.

According to the Hilliard Division of Police, just before 11am, a couple was walking in the area of Allisons and Kathryn ways, when they saw a white truck submerged in a pond.

A dive team was called to the scene, and the body of a man in his 70s was found inside the vehicle.

Police say the victim was not listed as missing, and nobody saw the truck go into the pond.

A dive team member suffered a minor injury during the recovery operation but is expected to be OK.