COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happening around 8:35 pm near the intersection of Ivyhurst Drive and Lonsdale Road.

The victim, 24-year-old Haisson Woody, was walking down the street when someone from a passing vehicle fired a shot out of the car.

The shot hit Woody in the face.

He fled to his residence and was then transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.