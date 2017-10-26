Ohio State issues safety notice after off-campus armed robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a warning to students after an armed robbery near campus.

According to the safety notice released by the university, a male student was in the area of E. Lane Avenue and Tuller Street when another man approached him, showed a gun and stole the victim’s money.

The suspect then ran from the area. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s, about 6 feet tall, and 165 pounds, with an untrimmed mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this robbery can call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.