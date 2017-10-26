Paras Pumpkins reveals giant painted ‘Pump-Kim’ Jong Un and Annoyed Minion

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) – Paras Pumpkins is at it again this year with another fall display of giant “pumpkinized” celebrities.

You may remember when Jeanette Paras’ “Trumpkin” went viral back in 2015. This year she’s continuing her annual tradition with some new characters.

The first is “Pump-Kim” Jong Un, weighing in at a whopping 386 lbs.

“I added 10 or 12 hair pieces for his hair,” said Paras. “The glasses were cut by my optometrist’s technician, Dustin.”

Next and last on this year’s display is an “Annoyed Minion.”

“We’re depicting here a very annoyed minion and our annoyed minion like the rest of us who are annoyed with, you know who is a 143 pounds,” said Paras.

No detail gets left out, including ears made out of sweet potatoes, as well as hand-made googles, glasses and overalls.

But, before Paras transforms gourds into people, she begins with a sketch. It’s all kept top secret until the big reveal.

“Whoever’s currently the hot topic is who’s going to get pumpkinized,” said Paras.

She said anyone’s fair game, from politicians, musicians, celebrities and athletes.

Past “pumpkinized” people include Lady Gaga, Steve Jobs and the Incredible Hulk (https://www.facebook.com/ParasPumpkins/).

“I started pumpkinizing in 1988,” she said. “I’m a two time breast cancer… I’d rather not say survivor, I prefer to call it a breast cancer thriver.”

She said it’s important to live your life with laughter and these pumpkins are one way to do just that.

“The best part of what I do is the end when it’s done and I step back and by myself I am literally scream laughing,” she said. “Secondly, it turns out it’s a lot of fun for a lot of other people too and I really get a lot of joy seeing others’ reactions.”

All of Paras’ pumpkins are grown in Ohio.