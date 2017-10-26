Pet FBI Ohio helps reuinte Bob the ferret with his owner

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — A ferret named Bob is home.

According to Pet FBI Ohio, Bob’s owner reported him stolen in April.

Earlier this month, the organization posted a photo of a ferret that was found in Grove City, on its Facebook page. Bob’s owner saw it and Pet FBI Ohio said she contacted them.

Eventually, the owner was able to describe her ferret’s tattoo, and track down her proof of purchase.

According to a second Facebook post, Pet FBI Ohio reached out the ferret’s founder and Bob was reunited with his mother.