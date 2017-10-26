Pet FBI Ohio helps reuinte Bob the ferret with his owner

By Published:

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — A ferret named Bob is home.

According to Pet FBI Ohio, Bob’s owner reported him stolen in April.

Earlier this month, the organization posted a photo of a ferret that was found in Grove City, on its Facebook page. Bob’s owner saw it and Pet FBI Ohio said she contacted them.

Eventually, the owner was able to describe her ferret’s tattoo, and track down her proof of purchase.

According to a second Facebook post, Pet FBI Ohio reached out the ferret’s founder and Bob was reunited with his mother.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s