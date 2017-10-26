Report: 42 percent of kids under 8 have own tablet device

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nearly half of kids aged 8 and younger have their own tablet device, according to a report from the nonprofit organization Common Sense Media.

Researchers surveyed nearly 1,500 parents with children up to the age of 8.

They found that 42 percent of those youngsters have some kind of tablet.

That’s a sharp increase from 2013 when just 7 percent of young kids had their own device.

The survey also found that the amount of time young children spend looking at screens has tripled in the past four years.

Researchers said young children now spend an average of 48 minutes a day looking at device screens.

That’s more time than they spend reading or being read to.

However, the majority of parents–67-percent–say their children’s screen time improves their ability to learn.