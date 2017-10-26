Rescued dog that survived two hurricanes in Puerto Rico dies in shelter fire

By Published:
(Photo courtesy Saved Me no-kill shelter)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia animal shelter says one of two dogs killed when a restaurant fire spread to a pet store had recently arrived from Puerto Rico after surviving two hurricanes.

The Saved Me no-kill shelter says on Facebook that Yogi was around 4 years old. The shepherd mix was flown to Philadelphia after the shelter he was in was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, which followed Hurricane Irma.

The second dog killed was a Chihuahua mix named Precious, and had been taken from a hoarding situation in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The shelter says “both were learning that people were good.”

Officials say the dogs were being held at Doggie Style, a pet store next to the restaurant destroyed by fire Wednesday. They died of smoke inhalation.

Three firefighters had minor injuries.

