Two injured in Hilltop neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured Thursday evening after shots were fired in a Hilltop neighborhood.

It happened around 8:25pm in the area of South Richardson Avenue and Sullivant Avenue.

Two people were taken to Mount Carmel West Hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for a black Chrysler 300 that was seen leaving the area of the shooting.

