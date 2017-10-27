Bond doubled for babysitter accused of causing child’s overdose death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bond for Sheila Hutchins was doubled from $50,000 to $100,000 during a court appearance Friday. Hutchins is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering children in connection with the death of a 12-year-old boy from an overdose of fentanyl.

Police say 12-year-old Kanye Champelle was one of several children under Hutchins care at her east side apartment last July. They say Hutchins left the children alone for about 30 minutes and left a baggie of fentanyl inside the home.

When medics were first called, they found Kanye unresponsive with a piece of gum stuck in his throat. He died two days later. An autopsy found that Kanye did not die from choking. He died of accidental acute intoxication by fentanyl.

Hutchins sister, Aliea Crissinger says Hutchins has struggled with addiction but says she has been a trusted child care provider and would never do anything to hurt a child intentionally. “She’s not a bad person,” Crissinger says. “She just made a bad mistake. This was a mistake and a tragic accident. This is hurting her really bad. She is very sorry that it happened and I am too.”

Prosecutors asked for the higher bond based on the seriousness of the offense and Hutchins criminal history of drug use.

Kanye’s birth mother, Latice Champelle, says she lost custody of Kanye several years ago. She attended the court hearing and said she had a message for Hutchins. “I don’t hate you – I just don’t know why you did what you did,” Champelle said outside the courtroom. “Why did you leave? That’s all I want to say Sheila. Why’d you leave the house? He would still be here had you not left”

If convicted, Hutchins could get up to 14 years in prison.