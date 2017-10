(WCMH) — A federal grand jury has filed the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, CNN reports.

According to CNN, the charges are still under seal by court order. It is unknown who has been charged or what the charges are. There are plans for anyone charged to be taken into custody Monday.

Mueller is leading an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment to CNN.

