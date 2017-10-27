Czech zoo cheers birth of endangered eastern black rhino

A newly born eastern black rhino runs in its enclosure at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

DVUR KRALOVE, Czech Republic (AP) — Experts say an eastern black rhinoceros born in a Czech zoo is a small but important step in efforts to save the animals from extinction.

Only a few hundred remain in African reserves, where they must be protected from poachers. Some 140 are in European zoos.

The rhino was born on Oct. 2 in the Dvur Kralove Zoo, which boasts the greatest number of the animals in Europe.

Curator Jan Zdarek says the calf has been in good shape and will stay with her mother, Etosha, for at least a couple of years.

After that, she might join four others from the zoo that were taken to their native habitat in Africa.

Zdarek says it is still not clear whether efforts to save the black rhinos will be successful.

